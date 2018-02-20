Isner wins rematch against Albot at Delray Beach Open

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Sixth-seeded John Isner overcame a slow start Tuesday to win his rematch against Radu Albot in the first round of the Delray Beach Open, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Isner lost to Albot last week in the first round of the New York Open, and had been beaten in the opening match of his three previous tournaments this year.

No. 9 Milos Raonic, last year's runner-up to champion Jack Sock, swept the final five games and beat Taro Daniel 6-1, 7-5.