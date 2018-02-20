Lindsey Vonn set to compete in last Olympic women's downhill
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Lindsey Vonn is set to compete in her last Olympic downhill, but she says she'd rather not focus on that right now.
Vonn, the downhill gold
Also Wednesday, the women's figure-skating competition starts with the short program. Among the competitors is American Mirai Nagasu, who in the team competition became the first U.S. woman to land a triple axel.
The Russians also have strong contenders, including two-time reigning world champion Evgenia Medvedeva, who broke her own short program world record in the team event. She has lost to only one skater since 2015 — her teammate Alina Zagitova. The medals will be awarded Friday.
___
More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Justification for all your misery:' Calgary in line to break snowfall record
-
CBC to edit out French skater's exposed breast in Olympic replays
-
'My worst nightmare’: French ice dancer’s wardrobe malfunction broadcast around the world
-
Former Olympian calls on social media users to not share wardrobe malfunction