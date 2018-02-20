Luck tells Indy fans he feels better, rules out more surgery

INDIANAPOLIS — Andrew Luck says he's feeling better and has ruled out needing any additional surgery.

The Colts quarterback made the comments in a pre-taped interview with Peter King during the team's second annual season-ticket holder town hall.

He told Indianapolis fans that more surgery is "not an option." Luck missed the entire 2017 season after having surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his throwing shoulder.

There were other good signs, too.

New coach Frank Reich expressed hope about having Luck on the field when off-season workouts begin in April. Reich says he's not "demanding an answer" about it but that he is optimistic.

Luck also said he has been throwing a little bit, but he wasn't specific about what he was throwing. General manager Chris Ballard said last week that Luck had not yet started flinging footballs.

