Luck tells Indy fans he feels better, rules out more surgery
A
A
Share via Email
INDIANAPOLIS — Andrew Luck says he's feeling better and has ruled out needing any additional surgery.
The Colts quarterback made the comments in a pre-taped interview with Peter King during the team's second annual season-ticket holder town hall.
He told Indianapolis fans that more surgery is "not an option." Luck missed the entire 2017 season after having surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his throwing shoulder.
There were other good signs, too.
New coach Frank Reich expressed hope about having Luck on the field when
Luck also said he has been throwing a little bit, but he wasn't specific about what he was throwing. General manager Chris Ballard said last week that Luck had not yet started flinging footballs.
___
More AP NFL: https://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Justification for all your misery:' Calgary in line to break snowfall record
-
CBC to edit out French skater's exposed breast in Olympic replays
-
'My worst nightmare’: French ice dancer’s wardrobe malfunction broadcast around the world
-
Former Olympian calls on social media users to not share wardrobe malfunction