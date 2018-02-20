Mattingly says Harper off base to critique Marlins' moves
JUPITER, Fla. — Marlins manager Don Mattingly says Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper should not be critiquing Miami's
Harper said Monday he was shocked the Marlins traded their entire outfield during the
Harper joined a chorus of critics questioning the direction of the Marlins under new CEO Derek Jeter.
Mattingly stressed on Tuesday that it's important to "take care of your own dugout" and it's "not really his place to comment on us."
Mattingly added: "He doesn't really know what goes on over here. He may think he does. But he doesn't know what the discussions are. He doesn't know our players."
