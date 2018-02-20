McLaren signs fuel deal with Brazil's state-run Petrobras
SAO PAULO — The McLaren Formula One team and Brazil's state-run oil giant Petrobras have announced a technical partnership to develop fuel and lubricants.
Petrobras sponsored the Williams team until the end of 2016, but left the sport amid a series of massive graft scandals at home.
Spokesmen for the team and the company said at a news conference in Sao Paulo they hope to develop products to be used in the 2019 F1 season.
McLaren has a deal with BP's Castrol brand for fuel supply in the 2018 season, which starts on March 25 in Australia.
The team's current drivers are two-time world champion Fernando Alonso of Spain and Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne.
There are no Brazilian drivers currently in Formula 1 after Felipe Massa retired at the end of 2017.
