Montreal Alouettes have announced they re-signed reciever Stephen Adekolu

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have re-signed Canadian reciever Stephen Adekolu.
The six-foot-four, 200 pound Adekolu joined the team last August and played five games with the Alouettes.
He started his CFL career in 2014 with the B.C. Lions.
The 29-year-old has made three catches for 43 yards in 47 career CFL games.
