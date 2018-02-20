Red Sox trade minor league slugger Brentz to Pirates
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Boston Red Sox have traded outfielder Bryce Brentz to the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash.
The teams made the deal Tuesday.
Brentz played a total of 34 games for Boston in 2014 and 2016, hitting .287 with one home run and nine RBIs. He spent all of last season at Triple-A Pawtucket, hitting 31 homers with 85 RBIs.
The 29-year-old Brentz won the Triple-A All-Star Home Run Derby last July, and has 127 career homers in the minors.
Pittsburgh put right-handed pitcher Nick Burdi on the 60-day disabled list to make roster room for Brentz.
