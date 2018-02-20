Sabres D McCabe to have season-ending shoulder surgery
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres
McCabe was already on injured reserve and had missed seven games after having thumb surgery. General manager Jason Botterill says the team elected to have McCabe also address his shoulder injury so that he can be fully healthy for the start of next season.
The Sabres did not disclose the nature of the injury.
The third-year player had three goals and nine assists for 12 points in 53 games this season.
The Sabres sit last in the Eastern Conference standings with a 17-32-11 record and are all but mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.
Buffalo is already down
