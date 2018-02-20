Tianjin stays unbeaten in maiden ACL with draw vs Kashiwa

Alexandre Pato saved Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian from a first loss in its first Asian Champions League when his late goal earned a 1-1 draw with Kashiwa Reysol of Japan on Tuesday.

Tianjin was heading for defeat in its second Group E game after Cristiano put Kashiwa ahead in the second half to atone for squandering a first-half penalty shot.

With two minutes remaining, former Brazil international Pato hit a rebound into an open net.

Two-time champion Jeonbuk Motors of South Korea led the group after thrashing Kitchee in Hong Kong 6-0.

Ulsan Hyundai of South Korea defeated J-League champion Kawasaki Frontale 2-1. Ulsan went up 2-0 pouncing on Frontale errors in defence .

Frontale scored with five minutes remaining but it fell to two defeats in two matches, and faces group leader Shanghai SIPG next.

Shanghai routed the Melbourne Victory 4-1 with Oscar scoring twice and Hulk once.

Hulk broke the deadlock after 27 minutes with a penalty, and a Wu Lei header doubled the lead just before the break. When Oscar scored soon after the restart, the contest looked to be over.