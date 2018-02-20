Titans kicker Ryan Succop agrees to terms on extension

NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans kicker Ryan Succop has agreed to terms on a multiyear contract extension.

Succop scored a career-high 136 points in 2017 to tie Al Del Greco's 1998 franchise record. His 35 field goals and 42 field-goal attempts were both career highs. He went 31 of 33 on extra-point attempts.

During the 2017 season, Succop set the NFL record for most consecutive successful field-goal attempts from inside 50 yards. His streak, which began in 2014, lasted 56 attempts to break the mark of 46 that Matt Bryant had set from 2013-15.

Succop has gone 90 of 104 on field-goal attempts in four seasons with the Titans. He spent five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs before joining the Titans.

His 913 career points rank him 12th among all active players.

