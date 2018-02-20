Twins finalize deal with reclamation righty Anibal Sanchez

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Minnesota Twins have finalized their low-risk contract with right-hander Anibal Sanchez, securing another experienced candidate for their rotation.

Sanchez signed the one-year, non-guaranteed deal on Tuesday before throwing his first bullpen session with the team. Sanchez agreed to terms last week for $2.5 million this season if he makes the major league roster out of spring training, with additional incentives available.

After leading the American League with a 2.57 ERA for Detroit in 2013, Sanchez struggled through the next three seasons for the Tigers while dealing with injuries and being demoted to stints in the bullpen. The 33-year-old Sanchez had a career-worst 6.41 ERA in 2017.

