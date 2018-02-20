Villarreal opens probe into Semedo's reported arrest
MADRID — Spanish club Villarreal says it is investigating the actions of defender Ruben Semedo after reports that he was arrested for a violent incident.
The club said it is "highly concerned" about the issue and "will take the appropriate disciplinary actions with utmost
The statement was released after Spanish media reported that the Portuguese player was taken into custody early Tuesday for allegedly being involved in a hostile confrontation with another man last week.
Police did not immediately confirm Semedo's arrest.
