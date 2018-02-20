Winnipeg Blue Bombers pick up Americans Tevin Homer, Corey Washington
A
A
Share via Email
WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed defensive back Tevin Homer and receiver Corey Washington on Tuesday.
The six-foot-two, 190 pound Homer played two seasons at Florida Atlantic where he appeared in 13 games, primarily on special teams. He signed with the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent last year but was released before the regular season.
The six-foot-four, 215 pound Washington split a four-year collegiate career between Georgia Military and Newberry. He totaled 147 receptions for 2,396 yards and 34 touchdowns thorough his career.
He spent time in multiple practice squads in the NFL after being signed by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2014.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'My worst nightmare’: French ice dancer’s wardrobe malfunction broadcast around the world
-
Police look for man who threatened to kill dog, swore at group on Halifax-area trail
-
Former Olympian calls on social media users to not share wardrobe malfunction
-
Juror who spent five months at Ontario murder trial files lawsuit