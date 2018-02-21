Bjoergen, American women make history at Olympics
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Marit Bjoergen made Olympic history and the United States women's cross-country team won its first medal ever — and it was gold.
Bjoergen won her 14th medal at the Winter Games by taking bronze with her Norwegian teammates on Wednesday in the team sprint. That made her the most decorated Winter Olympian of all time, breaking the tie she held with Norwegian biathlete Ole Einar Bjoerndalen.
Jessica Diggins and Kikkan Randall led the way as the American women pulled off a huge upset in the same race. The only other American to win a medal in cross-country skiing was Bill Koch, who took silver in the
The Americans posted the fastest time in the semifinals and started on the front row in the final. Diggins passed the Swedes and the Norwegians on the final lap to win the first Olympic gold medal for the United States in the sport. Sweden took silver.
The 37-year-old Bjoergen has won four medals at the Pyeongchang Games. She took gold in the women's
Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo and Martin Johnsrud won the men's team sprint, giving Norway a 13th medal in cross-country events at Pyeongchang.
A team of Russians took silver and France edged out Sweden for third.
It was the third gold medal for Klaebo, equalling French biathlete Martin Fourcade for the most golds so far at Pyeongchang.
The 21-year Klaebo became the fourth male athlete to win three gold medals at the Winter Games before turning 22, joining American speed skater Eric Heiden, Austrian Alpine skier Toni Sailer and South Korean short-track speedskater Ano Victor.
Toronto's Len Valjas and Alex Harvey of Saint-Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que., finished eighth.
___
More AP Olympics: https://wintergames.ap.org
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax Transit driver ticketed for hitting pedestrian in crosswalk
-
Police look for man who threatened to kill dog, swore at group on Halifax-area trail
-
'I just feel like a burden:' Calgary-area woman shares stuggle finding mental health support
-
'Way behind everybody else:' Report says Halifax Transit buses break down more than other cities