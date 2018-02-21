Canada's Bowman finishes fifth in men's ski halfpipe at Winter Games

BOKWANG, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Noah Bowman finished in fifth place in men's ski halfpipe at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

The Calgary native delivered a strong opening run at Phoenix Park on Thursday to earn a score of 89.40 points.

Bowman pulled out of his second run early and fell on his third run.

American David Wise defended his Olympic halfpipe title with 97.20 points on his final run. Alex Ferreira of the U.S. took silver with 96.40 points and New Zealand's Nico Porteous earned bronze with 94.80 points.

Mike Riddle of Sherwood Park, Alta., was sixth with 85.40 points from his first run.