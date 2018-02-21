Canadian goaltender Scrivens hurt in Olympic quarterfinal against Finland

GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — Goaltender Ben Scrivens has left Canada's Olympic men's hockey quarterfinal against Finland with an injury.

Scrivens was hurt in the second period when an Eric O'Dell check sent a Finnish player crashing into Scrivens.

The Canadian goaltender appeared to skate off the injury and briefly remained in the game, but came out at the next stoppage in play in favour of Kevin Poulin at 4:17 of the period.