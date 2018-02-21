Canadian skier Chris Del Bosco hospitalized with suspected pelvic injury

BOKWANG, Korea, Republic Of — Canadian skier Chris Del Bosco was hospitalized Wednesday with a suspected pelvic injury after a nasty crash in the men's skicross competition at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Del Bosco appeared to lose control as he approached a jump on the Phoenix Park course. He flew high in the air before landing hard on his back and side.

"He wasn't in a very good position when he hit that (jump)," said Canadian coach Stanley Hayer. "He was probably butt on bindings. That's not good when you're going straight up."

Del Bosco was conscious, stable, and nursing a suspected pelvic injury, a Canadian media attache said at the venue.

The 35-year-old from Montreal slid down the slope before laying motionless while being attended to by medical personnel.

After about 15 minutes, Del Bosco was loaded on a sled and raised his arm in the air as he was transported away. Hayer said he was taken to hospital via helicopter.

Alpine Canada released a statement later in the day.

"Chris Del Bosco sustained a fall during today's skicross race. He's been taken to hospital with team doctors for examination. Further information will be released when available," the statement said.

The Canadian Olympic Committee was expected to provide an update Thursday.

Del Bosco, one of the founding members of the national skicross team, was trying to make up some ground after falling behind early in his pre-quarterfinal heat.

"He got a little bit antsy I think," said Hayer. "He forgot where he was between turn 6 and 7, did a single instead of a double. Then he got back in the draft and he would have blown by (the others). He's got probably the fastest skis in the world.

"He just missed his press and then got squished (jumped too far) and you saw what happened."

A hush fell over the stunned crowd as Del Bosco soared in the air, his body twisting and flailing, before finally crashing down.

"It sucks, it's a teammate," said Canada's Brady Leman, who won the gold medal. "Del was skiing super, super fast. In training he was one of the top guys every day. So he would have been tough to beat I think if he could have stayed on his feet.

"It's too bad. I hope he's all right. It's a pretty dangerous sport."

Del Bosco finished fourth when skicross made its Olympic debut at the 2010 Vancouver Games. The 2011 world champion has won gold at the Winter X Games on two occasions.

He was 17th at the Sochi Olympics in 2014.

———