Canadian snowboarder Spencer O'Brien finishes ninth in big air's Olympic debut

BOKWANG, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Spencer O'Brien finished ninth in the first women's snowboard big air competition of the Winter Olympics.

O'Brien, from Courtenay, B.C., scored a combined 113.25 points over her three runs in the women's final on Thursday at the Pyeongchang Games. The sport is making its Olympic debut.

Laurie Blouin of Stoneham, Que., who won a silver medal last week in slopestyle, was last in the 12-woman big air field with 39.25 points. Blouin fell on her first jump, scored 39.25 on her second and opted not to take her third run.

Austria's Anna Gasser won gold, scoring 96 on her final run for a combined 185 points. American Jamie Anderson took silver with 177.25 points and Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand earned bronze.

In big air, each competitor snowboards down a steep hill and launches off a ramp before performing one trick in the air that is judged on execution and difficulty.

The men's final, which includes three Canadians, is scheduled for Saturday.