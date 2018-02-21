Detroit's Jackson cleared for light running
DETROIT — Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson still has no timeframe for a return to practice, nearly two months after spraining his right ankle.
The team announced Wednesday that Jackson was entering the next stage of his rehab and has been "cleared to begin light running, shooting and continued ankle strengthening exercises."
The Pistons' medical staff will monitor progress throughout the week.
Jackson was hurt Dec. 26 against Indiana.
Detroit hosts Boston on Friday night in its first game since the All-Star break. The Pistons are 1 1/2 games behind the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
