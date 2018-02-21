Elation for Leman, disappointment for Homan on Day 12 of the Pyeongchang Games

Canada added another freestyle skiing gold medal along with a bobsled bronze on Wednesday but was disappointed in women's curling. Here's a look at five things to know from Day 12 of the Pyeongchang Olympics:

---

GOLDEN REDEMPTION — Calgary's Brady Leman won gold in men's skicross, finally earning a medal at his third Olympics. He had broken his leg a day before the 2010 Vancouver Games and then finished fourth after a crash in the 2014 finals in Sochi, Russia. Toronto's Kevin Drury finished fourth after crashing with Sergey Ridzik, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, early in the race. Ridzik got back on his feet and finished behind Leman and Switzerland's Marc Bischofberger. Montreal's Chris Del Bosco crashed in an earlier heat and was taken to hospital where he was conscious and stable.

---

MAKING THE WRONG KIND OF HISTORY — Rachel Homan's fifth loss in the round-robin tournament eliminated Canada's women's curling rink from medal contention. It's the first time Canada will not win a medal in either men's of women's curling since the sport made its return to the Winter Olympics in 1998. Homan's team fell 6-5 to Britain's Eve Muirhead in the morning draw. The Ottawa skip needed to win it and their round-robin finale against Olympic Athletes from Russia to avoid elimination.

---

BRONZE FOR HUMPHRIES — Calgary's Kaillie Humphries captured a third Olympic women's bobsled medal, earning bronze with brakeman Phylicia George of Markham, Ont. The 32-year-old Humphries previously won gold in 2010 and 2014. She was fifth after Tuesday's first two heats but moved into third following the third run. Germans Mariama Jamanka and Lisa Buckwitz won gold with Americans Elana Meyers Taylor, who finished second behind Humphries in 2014, and Lauren Gibbs taking second. Edmonton's Alysia Rissling and Heather Moyse of Summerside, P.E.I. — Humprhies' brakeman at the 2010 and 2014 Games — were sixth with Christine de Bruin of Stony Plain, Alta., and Melissa Lotholz of Barrhead, Alta finishing seventh.

---

COMEBACK CONTINUES — Regina's Mark McMorris was one of three Canadian snowboarders to qualify for the men's big air final. McMorris scored a 95.75 to qualify for Saturday's final. Joining him are Max Parrot (92.50) of Bromont, Que., and Sebastien Toutant (91.00) of L'Assomption, Que. McMorris was in a catastrophic backcountry snowboarding accident less than a year ago but he has already earned a bronze in men's slopestyle at these Games behind Parrot, who took silver.

---