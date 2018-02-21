Five things to watch Friday at the Winter Games

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Canada could capture more skicross gold at the Winter Olympics on Friday. Here are five things to watch:

BRING ON THE GERMANS — Team Canada will try for a third straight trip to the Olympic men's hockey gold-medal game Friday when it takes on Germany in semifinal action. Canada beat Finland 1-0 on Wednesday to advance to the semifinals while the Germans shocked heavily favoured Sweden 4-3 in overtime. Canada won the last two Olympic tournaments, but the difference this time is they don't have a team stocked with top NHL talent. So far they have managed to get by with solid goaltending and hard work from a roster of mostly European-based players.

AT THE OVAL — Vincent de Haitre of Cumberland, Ont., goes into the men's 1,000-metre long-track speedskating event as the reigning world silver medallist. De Haitre was just 19 when he made his Olympic debut in Sochi four years ago, finishing 20th in the 1,000. Back then, he had little international experience under his belt. He's a seasoned veteran now and could find himself on the podium.

PODIUM POSITION — Canadian figure skater Kaetlyn Osmond has a medal within her grasp heading into the women's long program. The reigning world silver medallist from Marystown, N.L., who has made a comeback from a horrific broken leg a few years ago, had a personal-best score of 78.87 points in the short program to finish third behind Russians Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva. Gabrielle Daleman of Newmarket, Ont., sits seventh.

NO, CANADA! — For the first time, the women's curling semifinals will go ahead without a Canadian team. Ottawa's Rachel Homan struggled with draw weight and half-made shots en route to being shut out from medal contention. Since curling made its return to the Winter Olympics in 1998, a Canadian team had never finished out of the medals in the men's or women's events. Homan will be on the outside looking in as South Korea, Sweden, Britain and Japan vie for medals.