Germany stuns Sweden in OT, will face Canada in semifinals
GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — Patrick Reimer scored in overtime and Danny aus den Birken made 31 saves to put Germany into the Olympic semifinals with a stunning 4-3 upset of top-seeded Sweden in the quarterfinals Wednesday night.
Germany advanced to face Canada in the semifinals and has a chance to win its first Olympic medal since 1976 in Innsbruck — when it was West Germany. By pulling off the biggest surprise of the tournament, Germany improved to 2-14 all-time against Sweden at the Olympics and world championships.
Aus den Birken was a star, facing 34 shots and keeping Germany in the game when the shots were lopsided in Sweden's
Projected No. 1 NHL draft pick Rasmus Dahlin assisted on Anton Lander's goal and gave the puck away on the play that led to Kahun's score. Patrik Hersley and Mikael Wikstrand scored and Viktor Fasth allowed four goals on 25 shots for Sweden.
