Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda critical after cardiac incident

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants say Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda remains hospitalized in critical condition after a cardiac incident.

The Giants gave an update Wednesday on the condition of the 80-year-old Cepeda. He was taken to a Bay Area hospital late Monday.

Cepeda has been a regular at San Francisco home games. He played first base during his 17 seasons in the majors, beginning with the Giants. He also played for St. Louis, Atlanta, Oakland, Boston and Kansas City.

A seven-time All-Star who played in three World Series, Cepeda was the 1958 NL Rookie of the Year with San Francisco and NL MVP in 1967 with St. Louis. In 1961, he led the NL with 46 homers and 142 RBIs. Cepeda was a .297 career hitter with 379 home runs.

