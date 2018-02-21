Houston prospect Whitley suspended for 50 games
A
A
Share via Email
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Houston Astros minor league pitcher Forrest Whitley has been suspended for 50 games without pay for a violation of baseball's minor league drug prevention and treatment program.
Whitley, who is considered one of Houston's top prospects, is on the roster for Double-A Corpus Christi. His suspension will begin at the start of the Texas League season.
The 20-year-old Whitley was selected with the 17th overall pick in the 2016 amateur player draft by the Astros. The right-hander played at three minor league levels last season, finishing with Corpus Christi where he had a 1.84 ERA in four games.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax Transit driver ticketed for hitting pedestrian in crosswalk
-
Case of man accused in murder of Halifax yoga instructor back in court
-
Stuck truck: Tractor trailer causes 'significant damage' to three lanes on MacKay Bridge
-
'Way behind everybody else:' Report says Halifax Transit buses break down more than other cities