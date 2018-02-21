Indians, reliever Carlos Torres have agreement on minor deal

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Cleveland Indians have agreed to a minor league contract with free agent reliever Carlos Torres, who could fill a bullpen opening.

Torres pitched in 67 games last season for the Milwaukee Brewers. The right-hander will join the Indians in training camp once he passes a physical. The 35-year-old went 4-1 with a 4.21 ERA last season, his second with Milwaukee following three with the New York Mets.

Torres has a 4.00 ERA in 348 career major league games with the Chicago White Sox, Colorado Rockies, Mets and Brewers. He has pitched in at least 59 games in each of the past four seasons.