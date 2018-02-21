Ken Appleby with 27 saves, Binghamton Devils down Toronto Marlies 3-1

TORONTO — Ken Appleby made 27 saves as the Binghamton Devils downed the Toronto Marlies 3-1 on Wednesday in American Hockey League action.

Michael Latta and Christoph Bertschy scored second-period goals for the Devils (16-27-9) before Tim Kennedy added an empty netter late in the third.

Dmytro Timashov scored early in the third for the Marlies (38-14-1), cutting Binghamton's lead to 2-1.

Calvin Pickard stopped 24-of-26 shots in a losing cause.