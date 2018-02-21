MacKinnon scores overtime winner as Avalanche topple Canucks 5-4

VANCOUVER — Nathan MacKinnon scored the Colorado Avalanche's fifth power-play goal of the night with 1:24 left in overtime for a 5-4 win over the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday night.

With Daniel Sedin off for hooking, Tyson Barrie passed to MacKinnon, who blew a shot from the faceoff circle past Canuck goaltender Anders Nilsson.

Barrie had tied the game 4-4 on Colorado's fourth power-play goal of the night at 16:59 of the third period. He also had four assists. The Avs battled back from a three-goal deficit for the win.

Brandon Suter and Nikolay Goldobin had a goal and an assist each for the Canucks in a wild second period. Darren Archibald and Bo Horvat also scored for Vancouver (23-30-3).

Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog both had a goal and assist for the Avalanche (3-23-4). Tyson Jost also had a goal while MacKinnon had three assists.

The Canucks scored three goals 2:41 apart to build a 4-1 second-period lead. The Avs battled back to make it 4-3 with a pair of goals 1:26 apart.

MacKinnon could have tied the game early in the third when he hit a crossbar.

Nilsson, starting his third straight game, stopped 29 shots for Vancouver. Colorado goalie Semyon Varlamov made 24 saves.

Brandon Sutter made a nice play to set up Vancouver's first goal of the game just 34 seconds into the second period. Sutter stripped the puck from defenceman Nikita Zadorov behind the net then one-handed a pass out front to Archibald. He beat Varlamov with a quick shot to the stick side.

Jost tied the game at 10:46 when he deflected Barrie's shot from the point under Nilsson's arm.

Goldobin and Sutter scored 51 seconds apart to give Vancouver a 3-1 lead. Goldobin's goal came on a power play at 14:01 when his shot from a sharp angle was tipped over Varlamov's shoulder. Goldobin then created a turnover at centre ice that allowed Sutter to break in and score on a shot that hit Varlamov's glove and go into the net.

It looked like the Canucks had taken control when Horvat made it 4-1 at 15:42 off Brock Boeser's pass from behind the net.

The Avs refused to quit. First Rantanen beat Nilsson with a shot from the faceoff circle, then Landeskog tipped in a shot from the side of the net with just 37 seconds remaining in the period. It was his first goal in 10 games.

The first period was scoreless.