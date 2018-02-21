Marielle Thompson leads Canadian trio atop skicross seeding standings

BOKWANG, Korea, Republic Of — Marielle Thompson kicked off her comeback from a major knee injury by leading a trio of Canadians atop the women's skicross seeding runs Thursday at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Thompson of Whistler, B.C., had the day's best time in one minute 13.11 seconds. Kelsey Serwa of Kelowna, B.C., was second in 1:13.33 while Brittany Phelan of Mont-Tremblant, Que., was third in 1:13.56.

India Sherret of Cranbrook, B.C., was 11th.

In the seeding runs, competitors race down the skicross track one by one. The 1/8 finals, quarterfinals, semifinals and final runs are scheduled for Friday.

Thompson, the defending Olympic champion, ruptured her ACL and MCL in October during a training run and was forced to sit out the World Cup season.

The 25-year-old is skiing competitively in Pyeongchang for the first time since her injury.