Outfielder Maybin signs 1-year contract with Marlins

JUPITER, Fla. — Outfielder Cameron Maybin has signed a one-year contract with the Miami Marlins, rejoining the team where he played in 2008-10.

Maybin gives the young, rebuilding Marlins much-needed experience, along with flexibility because he can play all three outfield positions. He was with the Angels and Astros last year and helped Houston win the World Series.

He batted only .228 in 2017 but had 33 steals to rank second in the American League. He joined the Marlins for Wednesday's spring training workout.

Maybin, 30, is a .255 career hitter in 11 seasons with six teams. A first-round draft pick by Detroit in 2005, he originally joined the Marlins in the trade that sent Miguel Cabrera to the Tigers.

___