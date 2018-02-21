Pfeifer gets taste of the Olympic curling coming off bench for Canada's Koe team

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Scott Pfeifer got a tap on the arm at the fifth-end break.

The alternate on Kevin Koe's curling team at the Winter Olympics wasn't expecting to get on the ice. But with Canada up 8-2 on Denmark on Wednesday, lead Ben Hebert decided to take a breather.

"He gave me the old leftie tap," Pfeifer said. "Pulling the leftie from the bullpen is his trademark signal when he wants me to come in."

The 41-year-old from St. Albert, Alta., played two ends and threw four draws before the Danes shook hands in Canada's 8-3 victory.

Koe's Calgary team secured a berth in Thursday's semifinals against John Shuster of the United States with the victory.

A team's fifth generally plays only in the event of illness or injury, so Pfeifer was pleased to get some ice time.

"Especially having it be a must-win game for us, I knew the guys would want to make sure they had a pretty solid lead before they would consider putting me in," he said.

"It's probably the first time I've felt that type of butterflies since I first stepped on Brier race back in 2001.

"To be under the spotlights, sliding over the Olympic rings was an amazing feeling."

Pfeifer won four Canadian men's championships and three world titles during his career playing second for Randy Ferbey.

The "Ferbey Four" competed in three Olympic trials, but didn't make it to a Winter Games.

Bringing Pfeifer off the bench in their final preliminary-round game was an impromptu decision, Koe said.

"We've had a lot of close games and weren't in a position where we had a game that didn't matter," the skip said.

"It was a bit of a surprise to jump out to that lead. It was great to get him in and get him a chance to play in the Olympics."

Hebert said he felt fine.

"We wanted to just get Scott in the game," the lead said. "I feel great. It doesn't hurt to take a few sweeps off.