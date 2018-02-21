Rain suspends play in Rio Open
A
A
Share via Email
RIO DE JANEIRO — Frenchman Gael Monfils led top-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia 6-3 and was tied 7-7 in a second-set tiebreaker when heavy rain suspended play Wednesday night in the Rio Open.
In other second-round matches in the clay-court event, Chile's Nicolas Jarry beat fourth-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain 7-5, 6-3, and sixth-seeded Diego Schwartzman topped Argentine countryman Federico Delbonis 6-2, 6-3.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Woman seriously hurt after being assaulted with weapon outside Halifax-area home
-
Canadian skier Chris Del Bosco hospitalized with suspected pelvic injury
-
'I just feel like a burden:' Calgary-area woman shares stuggle finding mental health support
-
Halifax police seeking second suspect after smash and grab liquor store robbery