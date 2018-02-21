Reds get minor leaguer from Texas for international money

SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Texas Rangers have traded minor league right-hander Miguel Medrano to the Cincinnati Reds for money to sign international free agents.

The 20-year-old Medrano was 5-1 with a 2.59 ERA in 12 games, 10 of them starts, in the Dominican Summer League last year. He was signed by Texas as an undrafted free agent in 2016.