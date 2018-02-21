Reds get minor leaguer from Texas for international money
A
A
Share via Email
SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Texas Rangers have traded minor league right-hander Miguel Medrano to the Cincinnati Reds for money to sign international free agents.
The deal was made Wednesday.
The 20-year-old Medrano was 5-1 with a 2.59 ERA in 12 games, 10 of them starts, in the Dominican Summer League last year. He was signed by Texas as an undrafted free agent in 2016.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'I just feel like a burden:' Calgary-area woman shares stuggle finding mental health support
-
Halifax Transit driver ticketed for hitting pedestrian in crosswalk
-
It's a yes: Nova Scotia teachers vote for illegal strike action
-
Halifax police seeking second suspect after smash and grab liquor store robbery