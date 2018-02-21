Saskatchewan Roughriders re-sign four players in practice roster signings
REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have re-signed four of their practice roster players.
The signings include offensive linemen Jarvis Harrison and Terran Vaughn, receiver T.J. Thorpe and defensive back Melvin White.
Harrison, Vaughn and Thorpe all joined the team in autumn last year.
White joined the team on the practice roster in the last four weeks of the 2018 season.
