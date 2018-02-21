Toronto FC downs Rapids 2-0 on the road in Champions League opener

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Sebastian Giovinco set up a goal and scored another, helping Toronto FC down the Colorado Rapids 2-0 on Tuesday in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League series.

Giovinco assisted on Canadian Jonathan Osorio's goal in the 55th minute. The 31-year-old Italian striker added an insurance goal in the 73rd.

Brazilian defender Auro, who was signed by Toronto last week, had an assist on Giovinco's goal. Jozy Altidore, the MVP in Toronto's MLS Cup championship game against Seattle in December, earned an assist on Osorio's marker.

Toronto had seven shots on target to Colorado's three.

Tuesday's game was the first of a two-leg series in the Champions League's round of 16. Toronto will host the second leg Feb. 28. The winner will advance to the Champions League quarterfinals.

TFC is on the heels of a record-setting 69-point season that saw them win the Supporters Shield, the MLS Cup and the Canadian Championship.

The Rapids finished the 2017 MLS season one point from last place in the Western Conference.