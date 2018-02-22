B.C. Lions sign recievers Ricky Collins, Kieren Duncan in free agency
VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions signed receivers Ricky Collins and Kieren Duncan on Wednesday.
The six-foot, 200 pound Collins joins the Lions after spending the past two seasons in Saskatchewan and Hamilton. He has appeared in 14 CFL games, tallying 14 receptions for 720 yards and two touchdowns.
The five-foot-nine, 180 pound Duncan spent the 2016 training camp with the Chicago Bears, and spent the next training camp stint with Winnipeg last year.
He played as a receiver and kick returner for Colorado State-Pueblo, where he recorded a team-high 36 receptions for 622 yards and six majors, along with 512 yards on 17 kickoff returns.
