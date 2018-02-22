Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber out for rest of season, will require surgery

MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that defenseman Shea Weber will miss the rest of the season as he undergoes surgery for a torn tendon in his left foot.

The team said they decided that surgery will be required after the injury didn't heal as expected.

Dr. Paul Martineau, the team's orthopedic surgeon, said the team's medical group will now focus on ensuring that Weber has the best treatment moving forward.

The length of his recovery is not yet known, but Martineau said Weber is expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp next season.

Weber missed the last 26 games because of the foot injury.