CFL commissioner in Halifax as football boosters work on bid for Atlantic team

HALIFAX — The Canadian Football League's commissioner will be in Halifax Friday, for what's expected to be a morale booster to those hoping the city will gain a professional team.

Randy Ambrosie issued a news release noting the league has made the Nova Scotia capital the sole non-franchise city on his national tour.

He'll be holding a public town hall in a large hotel ballroom in the city's downtown at noon on Friday.

No spokesperson from the league was available for comment Thursday on what specific announcements to expect from the visit.

The league confirmed in November it has been in talks with a "professional, enthusiastic and impressive" group of prospective owners rallying for a Halifax franchise.

Ambrosie said in a press release Thursday that Maritime Football Limited "has sparked the imagination of having a 10-team league."

One economist who studies the Canadian sport industry says Halifax's major hurdle remains the issue of who will pay for a stadium that can house over 30,000 fans.