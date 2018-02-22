Coyotes sign goalie Darcy Kuemper to 2-year extension

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes signed Darcy Kuemper to a two-year contract extension Thursday, a day after acquiring the goalie from the Los Angeles Kings. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"The Coyotes have a young and talented team and a very bright future ahead," the 27-year-old Kuemper said in a team statement. "I'm excited to be a part of it and can't wait to contribute."

The Coyotes sent speedy forward Tobias Rieder and goalie Scott Wedgewood to Los Angeles in the trade.

The 6-foot-5 Kuemper, from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, was 10-1-3 with a 2.10 goals-against average and three shutouts in 19 games for the Kings this season. He will team in goal with starter Antti Raanta.

"You need two goalies to win in this league," general manager John Chayka said. "Antti is one and now we feel confident that we've got the second one in Darcy."

Kuemper is 51-35-17 with a 2.52 GAA and 10 shutouts in 104 career games with Minnesota and Los Angeles.