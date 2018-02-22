Eagles centre Kelce plays sax with high school jazz band
Philadelphia Eagles
The jazz band from Kelce's Ohio high school alma mater was performing at a Philadelphia high school Thursday when he decided to lend some help. He borrowed one boy's saxophone and sat in with the Cleveland Heights High School band. He then stayed on to play with Philly's Central High School band, too.
He seemed to be holding his own, tapping his foot to the beat.
He's providing all kinds of inspiration for Philadelphia these days.
On Monday he gave a talk to the Phillies about being bold.
