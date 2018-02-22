Five things to watch Saturday at the Winter Games

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Veteran Canadian snowboarder Jasey-Jay Anderson will make history at the Olympics on Saturday. Here are five things to watch:

GRUELLING TEST — Cross-country skiing ace Alex Harvey gets one more chance at an Olympic medal when he competes in the 50-kilometre mass start. The 29-year-old from St-Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que., is the reigning world champion in the gruelling event. He had high expectations for himself coming into Pyeongchang. His top finish so far is seventh in the 15-kilometre freestyle event.

AGELESS WONDER — Some 20 years after making his Olympic debut, 42-year-old Canadian snowboarder Jasey-Jay Anderson will compete in a record sixth Winter Games. The 2010 gold medallist in parallel giant is not a medal favourite in the event Saturday, though he did become the oldest rider ever to win a World Cup race just last month. The 42-year-old from Mont-Tremblant, Que., is the only Canadian to compete at six Winter Games.

NO CANADIAN CONTENT — Two high-profile Olympic curling matches go Saturday, but Canadians will not be involved. The United States will take on Sweden in the men's gold-medal game. The Americans beat Kevin Koe's Calgary-based team 5-3 to advance. The women's bronze-medal match also goes Saturday, but Ottawa's Rachel Homan was eliminated in preliminary-round play.

MASS CHAOS — The long-track speedskating mass start event makes its Olympic debut and a Canadian could end up on the podium. Ivanie Blondin of Ottawa is a former short-track speedskater and is comfortable in the head-to-head, elbows-up race, which sees several skaters leave the line at the same time and jockey and jostle for position over 16 laps. Blondin has won world championship gold and silver and a World Cup title in the race.