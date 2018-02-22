Five things to watch Saturday at the Winter Games
PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Veteran Canadian snowboarder Jasey-Jay Anderson will make history at the Olympics on Saturday. Here are five things to watch:
GRUELLING TEST — Cross-country skiing ace Alex Harvey gets one more chance at an Olympic medal when he competes in the 50-kilometre mass start. The 29-year-old from St-Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que., is the reigning world champion in the gruelling event. He had high expectations for himself coming into Pyeongchang. His top finish so far is seventh in the 15-kilometre freestyle event.
AGELESS WONDER — Some 20 years after making his Olympic debut, 42-year-old Canadian snowboarder Jasey-Jay Anderson will compete in a record sixth Winter Games. The 2010 gold medallist in parallel giant is not a medal favourite in the event Saturday, though he did become the oldest rider ever to win a World Cup race just last month. The 42-year-old from Mont-Tremblant, Que., is the only Canadian to compete at six Winter Games.
NO CANADIAN CONTENT — Two high-profile Olympic curling matches go Saturday, but Canadians will not be involved. The United States will take on Sweden in the men's gold-medal game. The Americans beat Kevin Koe's Calgary-based team 5-3 to advance. The women's bronze-medal match also goes Saturday, but Ottawa's Rachel Homan was eliminated in preliminary-round play.
MASS CHAOS — The long-track speedskating mass start event makes its Olympic debut and a Canadian could end up on the podium. Ivanie Blondin of Ottawa is a former short-track speedskater and is comfortable in the head-to-head, elbows-up race, which sees several skaters leave the line at the same time and jockey and jostle for position over 16 laps. Blondin has won world championship gold and silver and a World Cup title in the race.
AIRBORNE — The new event of snowboarding big air wraps up with the men's final. Canadians Mark McMorris and Max Parrot will be looking to earn their second medals of the Games. Parrot, of Bromont, Que., and Regina's McMorris finished second and third respectively in slopestyle. Sebastien Toutant of L'Assomption, Que., is also in the men's final.