From silver elation to silver heartbreak: 5 things to know from Pyeongchang

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Kim Boutin's silver medal capped an impressive Olympic debut for the short-track speedskater, but a silver finish was a bitter pill to swallow for the Canadian women's hockey team. Here are five things to know from Day 13 of medal competition at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics:

NO SILVER LINING — Canada's run of Olympic women's hockey titles came to an end in heartbreaking fashion with a 3-2 shootout loss to the United States in Thursday's gold-medal game. Canada had won the last four Olympic titles, with three coming at the expense of the U.S. in the championship game. While a silver medal would be cause for celebration for most athletes, its small consolation in a sport dominated by the two North American rivals.

---

SHORT-TRACK SUCCESS — Short-track speedskater Kim Boutin of Sherbrooke, Que., completed her impressive Olympic debut with a silver in the women's 1,000 metres. Boutin reached the podium in all three women's singles events, claiming bronze in the women's 500 and 1,500 earlier at the Gangneung Ice Arena. Meanwhile, the men's 5,000 relay team won bronze, giving veteran Charles Hamelin a fifth Olympic medal.

---

FOUR-PEAT FOILED — Kevin Koe and his Calgary-based rink will have to settle for a chance at men's curling bronze. Koe was beaten by American John Shuster for a second time at the curling centre in Gangneung, this time 5-3 in the semifinal. Koe will face Switzerland's Peter De Cruz in Friday's third-place match, while Shuster takes on Sweden's Niklas Edin for gold on Saturday. Canada had won the last three men's curling Olympic gold medals.

---

SOLID DEBUT — Valerie Grenier of Mont Tremblant, Que., says she doesn't do that much slalom skiing anymore. But she turned in a solid run in the slalom portion of the women's combined to register an impressive sixth place finish in her Olympic debut. "It was a bit tougher for me, turning that much," Grenier said after posting the eighth-best time in the slalom run. Switzerland's Michelle Gisin won gold, followed by American Mikaela Shiffrin and Wendy Holdener, also of Switzerland.

---