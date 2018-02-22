Larry Nance Jr. to wear his dad's retired No. 22 with Cavs
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CLEVELAND — Larry Nance Jr. will wear his father's retired No. 22 with the Cavaliers.
The forward announced Thursday night that the NBA has worked it out so he can switch from No. 24 to his dad's No. 22 starting next week. Nance Jr. was recently acquired by Cleveland in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Nance Jr. said he's thrilled to have the chance to
Larry Nance Sr.'s jersey was retired by the Cavs in 1995.
The younger Nance wore his father's No. 22 Phoenix jersey last weekend when he participated in the dunk contest at the All-Star Game. Nance Jr. joked that he also plans to wear tight shorts and high white socks the rest of this season.
___
More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Exclusive: Calgary family suing city for $30M, demands development review
-
Stuck truck: Tractor trailer causes 'significant damage' to three lanes on MacKay Bridge
-
Officials release cause of Pubnico Head fire that killed four children
-
Province to sit down with union after teachers vote for strike action: minister