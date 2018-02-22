Larry Nance Jr. to wear his dad's retired No. 22 with Cavs

CLEVELAND — Larry Nance Jr. will wear his father's retired No. 22 with the Cavaliers.

The forward announced Thursday night that the NBA has worked it out so he can switch from No. 24 to his dad's No. 22 starting next week. Nance Jr. was recently acquired by Cleveland in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Nance Jr. said he's thrilled to have the chance to honour his father, who spent eight seasons with the Cavs. A team spokesman said the league understood the special circumstances surrounding the number and its significance to the Nance family and agreed the change should take place.

Larry Nance Sr.'s jersey was retired by the Cavs in 1995.

The younger Nance wore his father's No. 22 Phoenix jersey last weekend when he participated in the dunk contest at the All-Star Game. Nance Jr. joked that he also plans to wear tight shorts and high white socks the rest of this season.

