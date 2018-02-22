Lokomotiv Moscow eliminates Nice in Europa League
Lokomotiv Moscow advanced to the Europa League's round of 16 after eliminating French club Nice on Thursday.
Lokomotiv won 4-2 on aggregate with a 1-0 victory in the second leg in Moscow on Thursday. Igor Denisov scored the lone goal in the 30th minute. Lokomotiv secured a 3-2 away win in the first leg.
Nice striker Mario Balotelli hit the crossbar twice in early stages.
Lokomotiv was the second team from the Russian capital to advance after CSKA beat Red Star Belgrade on a 1-0 aggregate score on Wednesday.
Competition heavyweights, including AC Milan, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid, played later Thursday.
