Miller stops 41 shots, Ducks beat Stars 2-0

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ryan Miller stopped 41 shots for his 42nd career shutout as the Anaheim Ducks beat the Dallas Stars 2-0 Wednesday night for their fourth straight win.

Ryan Getzlaf scored short-handed and Hampus Lindholm had a power-play goal for the Ducks, who are on their longest unbeaten stretch of the season and took sole possession of third place in the Pacific Division. It was Miller's third shutout of the season.

Ben Bishop made 15 saves for the Stars, who have lost two straight and three of four.

Lindholm gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead with 6:45 left in the first, barrelling in to bury the rebound of Getzlaf's shot into an open net for his third power-play goal of the season. It was Lindholm's 38th career goal, breaking a tie with Fredrik Olausson for fifth place in franchise history for the most by a defenceman .

The Ducks entered the game tied with the Los Angeles Kings for third place in the Pacific Division, and the Stars are in third in the Central Division. Not surprisingly, there was playoff intensity and caginess at the start. The Ducks went into the power play with two shots on goal and got two in eight seconds with the man-advantage, their only four shots in the period.

The Ducks made it 2-0 at 4:28 of the third, following a successful kill of 1:56 of 5-on-3 play after Getzlaf and Josh Manson each took delay-of-game penalties following a slashing call on Cam Fowler.

Getzlaf left the penalty box and was on the receiving end of a long pass from Francois Beauchemin. Bishop came out of his crease to play the puck but Getzlaf chipped it over him before the goaltender could knock it away. The Ducks' captain then composed himself and scored into an open goal for his 11th multi-point game.

NOTES: Stars C Martin Hanzal left after the first period and did not return with a lower-body injury. ... The Ducks have won four in a row at home against the Stars. Anaheim hosts Dallas on April 7 to close out the regular season. ... Kari Lehtonen will start in goal for the Stars against the Kings in the second game of a back-to-back on Thursday night.

UP NEXT

Stars: Visit the Kings on Thursday night.

Ducks: Visit the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night.

___