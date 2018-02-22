‘Wake up!’ — Scott Moir caught on camera yelling at refs in gold medal hockey game

It’s being touted as a Canadian Heritage Moment in the making — Scott Moir holding a beer and yelling at hockey referees in the gold medal Olympic game between Canada and the U.S.

Cameras captured the Olympic champion jumping from his seat with his beer in hand, raising his arms in disbelief as Canada received its third consecutive penalty in the first period.

“Are you kidding me? Wake up!” Moir appeared to say.

Moir, who won gold in ice dance with partner Tessa Virtue earlier this week, was sitting in the stands watching the game with other Canadian athletes.

The penalty, for interference by Sarah Nurse, came with less than two minutes remaining in the first period and sent the Americans on a power play.

After two successful penalty kills earlier in the period, the Canadians were unable to stop their rivals from scoring the first goal of the game. Hilary Knight scored, assisted by Morin Sidney and Brianna Decker.

However, the Canadians quickly responded with two goals in the second period. This time the cameras caught Moir with a big smile on his face, jumping up and down.