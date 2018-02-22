New Padre Eric Hosmer to miss opening spring games
A
A
Share via Email
PEORIA, Ariz. — San Diego Padres manager Andy Green says newly acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer won't play in at least the first two spring games.
The Padres open their spring schedule against the Mariners on Friday before visiting the Oakland Athletics on Saturday. The Padres visit the Angels on Sunday.
Hosmer agreed late Monday to a $144 million, eight-year contract. His first workout with the team was Tuesday.
Green said eight pitchers are scheduled to get work Friday, including Tom Wilhelmsen, who will be facing his former team.
___
For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Exclusive: Calgary family suing city for $30M, demands development review
-
N.S. sanitation crew gives toddler obsessed with garbage trucks the best birthday ever
-
Stuck truck: Tractor trailer causes 'significant damage' to three lanes on MacKay Bridge
-
Province to sit down with union after teachers vote for strike action: minister