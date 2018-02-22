Canada won't repeat in men's curling as Kevin Koe falls to U.S. in semifinal

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Kevin Koe will have to settle for a chance at winning a bronze medal in men's curling at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

The Calgary skip fell 5-3 to John Shuster of the United States in Thursday's semifinal.

The Americans will now take on Niklas Edin in Saturday's final after Sweden downed Switzerland's Peter de Cruz 9-3 in eight ends in the other semi. The bronze-medal game between Canada and the Swiss goes Friday.

Switzerland beat Canada 8-6 in the round-robin portion of the tournament.

Canadian men had won three straight Olympic curling gold medals — Brad Jacobs (2014), Kevin Martin (2010) and Brad Gushue (2006) — while never missing a final at the Games since the sport was reintroduced in 1998.

Rachel Homan's Ottawa rink became the first Canadian women's team to miss out on an Olympic podium after getting eliminated from playoff contention Wednesday.

Ottawa's John Morris and Winnipeg's Kaitlyn Lawes won gold in mixed doubles, which made its debut in South Korea, last week.

Tied 2-2 through five ends, the teams blanked the sixth and seventh ends, with Canada holding the hammer in the eighth.

The Americans then stole two when Koe hit the guard with his first rock before his draw fell way short, allowing the Americans to take a 4-2 lead.

Holding the hammer in the ninth, Canada was looking to score two with a tap back, but had to settle for one after Koe's last rock rolled out to trail 4-3.

The Americans held the hammer in the 10th, and secured their gold-medal berth when Shuster hit for the win.

After the teams blanked the first end, Koe had a chance to score two with a draw to the button with the hammer, but was heavy on his final stone to only put one on the board before Shuster tied it up in the third with a raise.

Koe then scored one on a takeout in the fourth to jump back in front on a tricky takeout with the Americans lying two.

Shuster responded in the fifth with a raise double takeout to tie the score heading to the break.

Koe, third Marc Kennedy, second Brent Laing and lead Ben Hebert wrapped up the preliminary round at 6-3, just behind Sweden (7-2) to secure one of four sports in the semifinals.

The Canadians won four straight to open the tournament before dropping three in a row, including a 9-7 loss to the U.S. (5-4).

But they rebounded to wrap up the round robin with back-to-back victories, including a Wednesday's 8-3 victory over Denmark's Rasmus Stjerne — the team they beat for the 2016 world title.

While this is Koe's first Olympics, Kennedy and Hebert were part of Martin's gold-medal winning rink from 2010.

Unlike the Canadian and world curling championships where the Page playoff format gives the top two seeds the opportunity at a second life after the round robin — put plainly, two routes to the title game — Olympic gold requires winning a semifinal.

