OHL Roundup: IceDogs beat Spirit, end losing streak at 10 games

ST CATHARINES, Ont. — Kirill Maksimov scored twice as the Niagara IceDogs snapped their 10-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Saginaw Spirit on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Sam Miletic and Ben Jones also scored for the IceDogs (27-21-9).

Jake Goldowski was the lone scorer for the Spirit (27-22-8).

Stephen Dhillon made 43 saves for Niagara as Evan Cormier kicked out 36-of-39 shots for Saginaw.

The IceDogs went 1 for 4 on the power play while the Spirit failed to score on four chances with the man advantage.

---

STEELHEADS 7 COLTS 4

BARRIE, Ont. — Michael Little scored twice and Mathieu Foget had a goal and three helpers as Mississauga toppled the Colts.

Owen Tippett had a goal and two assists while Ryan McLeod, Nicholas Canade and Cole Carter also scored for the Steelheads (26-28-3).

Dmitry Sokolov, Joey Keane, Jason Willms and Andrei Svechnikov scored for Barrie (34-21-3). Kai Edmonds combined with Leo Lazarev for 19 saves in defeat.

---

PETES 3 FRONTENACS 1

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Dylan Wells kicked out 31 shots as the Petes downed Kingston.

Pavel Gogolev, Bobby Dow and Zach Gallant supplied the offence for Peterbrough (22-30-6).

Bryan Laureigh was the lone scorer for the Frontenacs (32-18-8). Brendan Bonello stopped 28-of-30 shots in defeat.

---

SPITFIRES 2 67'S 1

WINDSOR, Ont. — Luke Kutkevicius scored the winner at 11:56 of the third period to lift the Spitfires over Ottawa.

Daniel D'Amico also scored for Windsor (27-25-5) as Michael DiPietro made 26 saves for the victory.

Sasha Chmelevski replied for the 67's (25-24-8), losers of three straight. Olivier Tremblay stopped 22 shots in a losing cause.