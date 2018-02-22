Olympic Roundup: Skicross athletes pump medal tally with gold and silver

A dominant showing from women skicross athletes added to Canada's medal haul at the Pyeongchang Winter Games Friday to match the country's previous high set in Vancouver in 2010.

Kelsey Serwa of Kelowna, B.C., took gold in the women's final while Brittany Phelan of Mont-Tremblant, Que., earned silver to give Canada 26 total medals, one more than Germany in the overall standings.

It's the second Olympic medal for Serwa, who took silver in Sochi four years ago.

"Our skis were rockets today," the 28-year-old said.

"I had a plan and executed it, and was so fired up. And to be there with my teammate and best friend Britt too."

Phelan called the 1-2 Canadian finish "absolutely amazing."

"It couldn't have worked out any better," she said. "To finish second behind my best friend, it's like a dream come true."

Canada had 10 gold, eight silver and eight bronze medals after the skicross race. Germany had 25 total, including 13 gold.

The day didn't start well for Canada on the skicross course, though. Sochi gold medallist Marielle Thompson of Whistler, B.C., was eliminated after falling in the opening heat at Phoenix Park while India Sherret of Cranbrook, B.C., was also eliminated after crashing into a roller.

The 21-year-old Sherrett had to be taken off on a sled. She was in stable condition and was taken to hospital for tests.

Friday's race was Thompson's first competitive event since rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament during a training run in October that forced her to sit out the World Cup season.

Her comeback bid appeared to be on track after she led the 24-skier field in the seeding round on Thursday.

"I'm quite disappointed with how that race went, especially having won seeding yesterday," Thompson said. "But I'm really proud that I was able to race here and to compete for Canada, so that was an accomplishment unto itself."

A day after Canada's disappointing 3-2 shootout loss to the United States in the women's hockey final, Canadian defenceman Jocelyne Larocque said she wishes she hadn't taken off her silver medal after it was placed around her neck.

Larocque issued a statement through Hockey Canada apologizing to the IOC, International Ice Hockey Federation, the Pyeongchang Olympic Organizing Committee, the Canadian Olympic Committee, Hockey Canada and her teammates and fans.

"I'm proud of our team, and proud to be counted among the Canadian athletes who have won medals at these Games," Larocque said. "Being on the podium at the world's biggest sporting event is a great achievement and one that I'm thankful I was able to experience with my teammates."