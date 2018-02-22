Social media reaction to Canada's Olympic women's hockey loss

Canada's Olympic women's hockey gold-medal streak ended Thursday with a gut-wrenching 3-2 shootout loss to the United States.

Here is some social media reaction to the game:

"Yeah girls, I feel for you. It's a tough way to lose but keep your chins up and you guys played great. We'll see you in another four years for revenge." — Retired Canadian captain Hayley Wickenheiser in video posted on Twitter.

"It's a terrible way to lose a game in a shootout, but we're with you, we support you, we send you huge hugs and we're going to keep supporting you all the way to the next Games." — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in video posted on Twitter.

"So proud of @AmandaKessel8 and the whole USA Women’s National team. #letsgousa #goldmedal." Pittsburgh Penguins forward Phil Kessel, whose sister plays for the U.S.

"Keep your head up girls @TeamCanada, what a game!" — Canadian champion ice dancer Scott Moir.

"Outstanding game ladies! Hard to bring home silver, with a gold medal experience. You're all gold in my eyes! Can't wait to celebrate with you xoxo #olympics #pyeongchang2018 nothing but love!" — Canadian snowboarder Mercedes Nicoll.

"What a hockey game!!! Both teams showed what Women’s hockey is all about!! @ShannonSzabados you were once again amazing." Former Canadian goalie Kim St. Pierre.

"One hell of a game!! Thank you Ladies for an entertaining night! Nothing to be ashamed of for Canada. You put up one hell of a fight. Congrats USA on ending the drought #GoHockey." — Former Canadian player Tessa Bonhomme.

"You may not have won this one, but you just gave the world an amazing game to watch! Right until the end... you never let up! Keep your heads up! You are all amazing!" — Canadian bobsledder Heather Moyse.

U are loved,strong & such an inspiration to the world. Exceptional women @TeamCanada #hockey who fought for us with all your heart.That’s all we care about. Hold your heads high.U made Canada proud." — Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries.

"Certainly not the result our Canadian athletes worked so hard for. But what a hockey game it was. So proud of our team, you left it all on the ice @HC_Women." Former Canadian player Caroline Ouellette

"1/2 of @ayeshacurry is so mad right now that we just beat Canada on the ICE." — NBA star Steph Curry about his wife, who is a dual citizen.